The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday revealed that Nigeria’s total debt profile as of December 31, 2018, now stands at N24.387 trillion. The figure swelled by 12.25% from N21.725 trillion in 2017 to N24.387 trillion in 2018.

The Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha, made the revelation at a news briefing in Abuja.

According to her, the figure comprises foreign and local debts of the Federal, States, Local Government, and the Federal Capital Territory.