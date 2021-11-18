First Bank Nigeria Limited has announced the launch of a fully automated self-service branch, the FirstBank Digital Experience Centre.

A statement by the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said the automated branch was built to ease customer transactions.

“The branch is a reinvention of digital banking solutions in the country as customers are exposed to a seamless world-class banking experience.

“The self-service branch is built with a wide range of phased modern banking facilities which include humanoid robots equipped with Video Banking and Artificial Intelligence (AI), taking on the role of friendly branch staff; Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs); Self-Service kiosks for nonfinancial transactions such as account update; Fast Track (Contactless) ATMs; Interactive Smart Screen to ensure effective and comprehensive consultation with bank sales staff via remote video connection.

“Other services include paperless/electronic forms designed to promote timely resolution of complaints, dispensing of account statements and account enquiry/management, funds transfer, dispensing of new ATM cards; fixed deposit booking between N100,000.00 to N5,000,000.00, card services and management, cheque management, email and phone number update, ATM card and token block, amongst many others,” the statement read.

Expressing his delight at the initiative, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the First Bank CEO, said, “with our Digital Experience Centre, we have reiterated our role in pioneering leading innovative technology-driven solutions that are central to enriching the experience of our customers in carrying-out various transactions using state-of-the-art-facilities with ease and convenience.

“Our self-service branch exemplifies the future of banking in Nigeria and we remain committed to putting You, our customers First.

“The FirstBank Digital Experience Centre is piloted by the Bank’s remodelled Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island. The milestone initiative is scheduled to hit other locations across the country’s geopolitical zones in the coming months.”