Access Bank Plc has introduced a special account designed to provide Nigerians age 60 and above with free financial and lifestyle support services.

Mr Victor Etuokwu, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Etuokwu said that the Evergreen Account was an exceptional product formulated to reward senior citizens for their significant contribution to the society by accommodating their financial needs.

“Our senior citizens are very important to us, especially those who are pensioners, as well as potential and existing retirees.

“The Access bank Evergreen account guarantees priority treatment to all senior citizens and this includes, a free debit card, free cheque book, zero COT, free transaction alerts, no minimum opening balance, networking and other engagement opportunities as well as occasional free gifts to valued senior customers,’’ he said.

He said that senior citizens would enjoy priority service at all Access bank branches and also have free access to premium lounges at selected branches, malls and airports nationwide.

Etuokwu advised customers of Access Bank with dormant accounts and are above 60 years to reactivate their accounts and begin to enjoy all the exciting benefits of the Evergreen account.