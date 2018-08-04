North East Commodity Association (NECAS) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced the distribution of farming inputs for 2018 wet season to 27,000 farmers in the region.

The National president NECAS, Alhaji Sadiq Deware, who stated this in Gombe during the flagging off of the distribution of the inputs, said the programme was part of Anchor Borrowers Programme and the inputs were fertiliser, herbicides, and seeds among others.

Daware said the inputs would be given to them on loan basis and they were expected to pay back in three phases, adding that after the first farming cycle, they will pay 40 per cent and the remaining two cycles 30 per cent making a total of 100 per cent.

According to him , beneficiaries were farmers who were mainly affected by the insurgency in the region, hence the need to assist them .

He said 10,000 out of the 27,000 farmers were from Gombe State, and attributed the development to their dedication and commitment in terms of farming activities.

In his goodwill message, Emir of Dukku , appreciated the efforts of NECAS considering the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to boost Agriculture.

Alhaji Rasheed Haruna appealed to NECAS, to look for the companies that would take the produce at a good price not to leave the farmers stranded after harvest.

North East Zonal Manager Bauchi of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Dr. Crowther Sanu, called on the farmers to carry good Agricultural practice for better yield. He said in case of any natural disaster, farmers should report to them for assistance. Malam Umar Bello, Zonal Manager, Bank of Agriculture (BOA) Bauchi said about 60,000 farmers in the region benefitted from the various Anchor Borrower programme.

He further called on the beneficiaries to utilise the items for the purpose meant for. Gombe CBN controller, Mallam Baba-Isah said the aim of the programme was to assist farmers improve production.

According to him, Gombe had the highest farmers who were beneficiaries of the anchor borrower programme, because they represent 51 per cent out of the 25,000 hectares of rice cultivated in the entire region.

Flagging off the programme, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo commended NECAS for partnering with CBN to provide inputs for farmers at affordable price.

Dankwambo who was represented by Buba Biri Commissioner for Agriculture said the state has immensely benefitted from the programme.