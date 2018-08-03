The North East Commodity Association (NECAS) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have commenced the distribution of farming inputs for the 2018 wet season to 27,000 farmers in the region.

The National President, NECAS, Alhaji Sadiq Deware, who stated this in Gombe Thursday during the flagging off of the distribution of the inputs, said the programme was part of the Anchor Borrowers Programme and the inputs were fertiliser, herbicides and seeds among others.

Daware said the inputs would be given to them on loan basis and they are expected to pay back in three phases, adding that after the first farming circle, they will pay 40 per cent and the remaining two circles 30 per cent making a total of 100 per cent.

According to him, beneficiaries are farmers who were mainly affected by the insurgency in the region, hence the need to assist them.

He said 10,000 out of the 27,000 farmers were from Gombe State, and attributed the development to their dedication and commitment in terms of farming activities.

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Rasheed Haruna, appreciated the efforts of NECAS considering the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance to boost agriculture.

Alhaji Haruna appealed to NECAS to look for the companies that will take the produce at a good price not to leave the farmers stranded after harvest.

The North East Zonal Manager, Bauchi of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Dr Crowther Sanu, called on the farmers to carry good agricultural practice for better yield.

He said in case of any natural disaster, farmers should report to them for assistance.

The Zonal Manager, Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Bauchi, Malam Umar Bello, said about 60,000 farmers in the region benefitted from the various Anchor Borrowers’ programme.

He further called on the beneficiaries to utilise the items for the purpose it is meant.

Gombe CBN Controller, Mallam Baba-Isah, said the aim of the programme was to assist farmers improve production.

According to him, Gombe has the highest farmers who were beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers’ programme, because they represent 51 per cent out of the 25,000 hectares of rice cultivated in the entire region.

Flagging off the programme, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, commended NECAS for partnering with CBN to provide inputs for farmers at affordable price.

Dankwambo, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Buba Biri, said the state has immensely benefitted from the programme.