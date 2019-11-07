<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says it has zero tolerance for corruption and all forms of malpractices within the Corporation and in the implementation of its mandate.

The Managing Director/CEO of NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim, stated this at the inauguration of four new members into the Corporation’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) by the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in Abuja.

The MD who was represented by the Executive Director (ED) Corporate Services, Hon. Omolola Abiola-Edewor, said the Corporation has established a culture of zero tolerance for corruption by implementing strict operational procedures and guidelines that are geared towards instilling transparency and accountability in the workplace.

In a statement by the Director of Public Communication, Dr Sunday Oluyemi, the Executive Director described the inauguration of the new members to the Corporation’s ACTU as an extension of the NDIC’s commitment towards maintaining high anti-corruption standards which had been imbibed by the Corporation’s employees and strengthened by the core values of honesty, respect, and fairness, discipline, professionalism, teamwork, and passion.

She added that the Unit had been involved in the preliminary investigation and collaboration with ICPC, sensitization of the Corporation’s members of staff, identification and improvement of internal controls to avert fraudulent practices through the thorough analysis of its systems, as well as by ensuring maximum compliance with its policies and procedures.

According to her, the inauguration of the new members further strengthened the Corporation’s partnership with the ICPC and other government agencies involved in the anti-corruption fight towards promoting credible and effective service delivery in the public

The Chairman of ICPC, who was represented by an Assistant Director and Head of ICPC Anti-Corruption Unit, Justin Kuatsea, said ACTU was created in ICPC in 2001 and established in other Government Agencies to curb corrupt practices as well as to implement transparent processes and procedures in the public sector.

He expressed the belief that the addition of new members to the unit would improve synergy and effective collaboration between the unit, NDIC and the ICPC.

He commended the NDIC for its commitment to transparency and accountability both in its operations and in the banking sector. The ACTU was established in the Corporation in 2006 and was reconstituted in 2018. The new members were then appointed into the Unit to replace the former members.