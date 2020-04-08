<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has approved the immediate release of the sum of N1 billion Naira to the COVID-19 Relief Fund being put together to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NDIC Director of Communications & Public Affairs, Dr Sunday Oluyemi in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, in approving NDIC’s contribution, the Board acknowledged that it was not only consistent with its policy on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it also noted that the proceeds will be utilized in the provision of equipment and urgently needed medical facilities throughout the nation.





“This will include the procurement of testing kits, isolation and treatment centers, as well as the provision of Intensive Care Units (ICUs), and molecular testing labs wherever required”, the statement added.

Recall that the Bankers Committee led by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at its emergency Tele Conference meeting held last month, announced that the Committee and the private sector had set up an account at the CBN under the auspices of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

The Fund receives contributions from individuals as well as corporate organisations to complement the efforts of the Federal Government as it strives to contain the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria.