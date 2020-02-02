<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has said it would, effective February 3, commence claims verification for depositors of the three Micro Finance Banks and Primary Mortgage Banks recently closed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The corporation on its official twitter handle said the corporation was in the process of paying the insured depositors of the banks.

It listed the affected banks to include the Transatlantic Mortgages located in Abuja and Bayelsa, Langtang MFB, Gracefield MFB located in Plateau State and Kaugama MFB located in Jigawa.





“The NDIC, the official liquidator of the listed banks whose licences were recently revoked is in the process of paying insured depositors.

“We therefore advise that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet with NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday Feb., 3 till Friday, Feb. 7,’’ it said.

The corporation, however, called on the depositors to come with their evidence for ownership of account and verifiable means of identification.