The Naira on Thursday lost 30 kobo to exchange at N358.30 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, weaker than N358 traded on Wednesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N418, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N418, respectively.

Trading at the investor’s window saw the naira close at N362.60, with a turnover of 167.78 million dollars, while the naira exchanged at N306.10 to the dollar at the CBN official window.

The naira closed at the interbank market at N307.10, N396.16 and N353.53 against the dollar, Pounds and Euro, respectively.

For Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), the naira was sold at N360, N462.15 and N414.97 against the dollar, Pound and Euro respectively at the interbank market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that low activities characterised the market as some of their members were yet to return from the Sallah break.