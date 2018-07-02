The Naira maintained N360 to the dollar at the parallel market on Monday in Lagos.

The Nigerian currency had been trading at N360 to the Dollar for four days running, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N486 and N420, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N361.40 with a turnover of N198.3 million, while it closed at N305.75 to the dollar at the CBN official window.

The naira closed at N360 to the dollar at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N486 and N420, respectively.

Meanwhile, the naira traded at N359 across the markets in Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.