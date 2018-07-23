The Naira on Monday remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos exchanging at N358 to the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian currency had exchanged at same rate on July 20, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N418 respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at NN480 and N418 respectively.

Trading at the investor’ window saw the Naira close at N362 to the dollar, while it closed at N305.80 to the dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window.

NAN reports that since the CBN began its aggressive interventions at the foreign exchange market, the Naira had remained stable at the parallel market.