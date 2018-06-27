The naira on Wednesday exchanged at N359.80 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos gaining 20 kobo from N360 exchanged on Tuesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro, however, closed at N482 and N419, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N482 and N419, respectively.

Trading at the investor’ window saw the naira close at N360.91 to the dollar, while it exchanged at N305.75 at the CBN official window.

Traders said they expected the naira to remain stable as the CBN continues its interventions at the foreign exchange market.