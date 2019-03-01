



The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the import and export (I&E) window in Lagos, exchanging at N360.99 to the dollar from the N361.18 it traded on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market turnover at the window stood at 377.93 million dollars.

The naira, however, traded flat at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N358 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N408, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N408, respectively.

The naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market, due largely to the interventions of the CBN.