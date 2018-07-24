The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has retained monetary policy rate at 14% for the 11th consecutive time.
The rates were first raised in July 2016 to combat rising inflation.
Briefing journalists on Tuesday at the end of the committee’s two-day meeting, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the apex bank, said all members of the committee voted in favour of holding rates.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]