The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said that life insurance holds the key to wise financial planning.

She also said that life insurance is panacea for poverty alleviation among Nigerians at all levels including grassroot dwellers.

Adeosun, who stated this at the third National Conference organised by the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents, NAIPCO, in Lagos, said neglecting life insurance, which is a common habit by many Nigerians, is equal to building one’s foundation on a shallow ground.

Adeosun, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration, Mr. George Onekhena, urged Nigerians to follow suit with various economic developmental initiatives of the federal government and its agencies and build up a solid financial plan for the future through life insurance planning.