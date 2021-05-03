Management of Nigeria Export–Import Bank (NEXIM) has been commended for returning the bank to profitability and reduction in non- performing loans.

Minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed gave the commendation when she inaugurated two newly appointed non – executive directors into the board of the bank in her Abuja office.

The minister said the bank’s return to profitability and reduction in her non–performing loans had impacted positively in the bank’s statutory mandate.

While reiterating that NEXIM Bank was established to provide export credit guarantee and export credit insurance facilities to its client in support of export, Mrs. Ahmed said she was delighted with the banks Intra – African Trade Initiatives in readiness of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTFTA).





She noted that the overriding objective of government in setting up NEXIM Bank was the desire to make the bank a significant player in the Nigerian non- oil export sector and other economic revitalisation programmes, stressing that the progress on the performance of the bank on the assigned ministerial mandate as reported at the inaugural steering committee meeting held last Monday was commendable.

Permanent secretary in the ministry, Aliyu Ahmed congratulated the new

appointees, stating that it was customary for officials appointed to high and sensitive positions to be formally inaugurated, signifying their assumption of office.

On behalf of the appointees, the managing director, NEXIIM Bank, Abba Bello, said he was delighted that the new appointees were coming to the board with vast and relevant experiences and would add value to the bank, noting that with the continued support of the ministry, NEXIM bank would deliver on her mandates.

The two board members inaugurated were Mallam Kabiru Hassan and chief Ede Dafinone.