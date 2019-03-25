<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Multinational technology giant, Microsoft, has teamed up with First Bank in a partnership that will assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria to adopt digital transformation of their businesses.

The partnership, seen as a win-win for all parties, offers SMEs in Nigeria a more flexible way of accessing business tools that will aid their growth.

There is no gainsaying that today’s businesses grow faster if they adopt technology as it improves efficiency and profitability.

The package offers SMEs the ability to purchase or renew Microsoft productivity tools at a discounted rate in Naira with flexible payment options.

Speaking at the FirstBank Microsoft SMEs Partnership Launch recently in Lagos, Gbenga Shobo, the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, said that the package is a way of giving back to the society to grow the economy.

”The SMEs can buy some of the Microsoft solutions at discounted rates, pay in naira as against the dollar, thereby removing the stress of exchange rate which is sometimes a challenge for the SMEs.

“They now have a portal where they can ask for advice on the products and some extra sales support we can also get Microsoft to give them.

“The SMEs may not have been able to get the Microsoft solutions and products on their own.

“We feel that SMEs are the major drivers of the economy in Nigeria today; because of the challenges of job creation, most people are setting up businesses.

“The SMEs segment is so important to the livelihood of many Nigerians, and we have seen that SMEs have the ability to grow.

“The more the SMEs grows, the more it is beneficial to the bank and the more the economy will grow,” he said.