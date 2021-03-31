



In furtherance of the commitment to continuously mitigate the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on taxpayers in Lagos State, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended filing on Individual Annual Tax Returns by an additional 2 (Two) weeks starting from April 1 to April 14, 2021.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act LFN 2004 as amended, all taxable person(s), including self-employed, employees, professionals, in Lagos State to file their individual annual tax returns for 2020 Year of Assessment.

According to the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, “Statutorily, the filing of Individual Annual Tax Returns expires on March 31st of every fiscal year, and attracts penalties for defaulters. Taxpayers are thereby urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.





The extension of the deadline is in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State.”

LIRS implores taxpayers with difficulties in filing of their annual return to seek assistance with specially designated staff at our tax stations statewide or call our Customer Care representatives on 0700CALLLIRS (0700-2255-5477)

Further updates on LIRS business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service can be obtained by visiting the LIRS website (www.lirs.gov.ng), and its various social media platforms @lirsgovng.

Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) appeals to residents of Lagos State to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government ably led by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu by adhering strictly to the safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.