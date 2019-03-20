



The Kogi State Economic Council under the Chairmanship of Governor Yahaya Bello has eked out a deal with the Central Bank of Nigeria for Kogi to be included among States with special intervention funds for Palm oil Production. This is contained in a statement signed by Kingsley Fanwo, Director-General Media and Public Affairs to the governor.

The Scheme which is being championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria will see the federal government provide special funds for farmers in the benefiting states for massive palm produce.

Apart from the funds to be made available to clusters of farmers, the Scheme will also provide improved seedlings to farmers as Nigeria aims to reverse the high importation of Palm oil for the production of soap and other chemicals.

The deal to include Kogi State was struck when Governor Bello of Kogi led a delegation of the State Economic Team to meet with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, at the CBN Headquarters in Abuja. Also in the delegation was the Hon. Commissioner for Finance who doubles as the Alternate Chairman of the State Economic Team, Asiwaju Idris Asiru.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Governor Yahaya Bello said he was excited by the prospect of making the State the leading producer of palm oil in Nigeria.

“Kogi has a comparative advantage to become a major palm oil producer in Nigeria. We have been doing that across the State from the West to the Central and to the Eastern flank of the State.

“With this, my administration will galvanize thousands of young and old farmers to produce palm oil massively with improved seedlings and better funding.

“What happened today is what we stand for as a Government to project our state and position her to benefit from national schemes as the Food Headquarters of Nigeria.

“We are going back home to put in place structures that will make the program a huge success and of benefit to our people who have been looking forward to a massive opportunity as this”.