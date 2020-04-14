<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Absa Kenya has restructured 8.3 billion shillings ($78.41 million) of loans, equivalent to about 4.25% of its net loans at the end of last year, as it seeks to cushion customers who have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

The lender, one of the largest in the East African nation by assets, is the first to disclose the impact of the health crisis on its loan book, following a loosening of the rules by the central bank last month.

“We are working with our customers to help them get through these extraordinary times,” said Jeremy Awori, CEO of the lender, which is part of South Africa’s Absa Group.

The relief, which is being determined on a case-by-case basis, applies to personal loans, mortgages, asset finance, credit cards and business loans, the bank said. Borrowers do not incur additional restructuring costs, it added.





Absa did not comment on the potential impact of the loan restructuring on its earnings this year. Its pretax profit stood at 10.75 billion shillings last year.

Kenya has 208 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Its economy, which relies on farming, tourism and cash sent home from its citizens abroad, has already started suffering from job losses caused by the crisis.

The government has halved its projected economic growth for this year to 3% from an initial forecast of 6%.

Apart from allowing lenders to offer relief to distressed borrowers, the central bank has also cut lending rates and lowered the ratio of cash that commercial banks are required to hold.

Authorities have also reduced value added tax by two percentage points to 14% and proposed eliminating income tax for the lowest earners.