Mr. Kenneth Ize, a joint winner of the Arise Fashion Week Award for “Designer of the Year” paid a courtesy visit to Zenith Bank Head Office in a show of appreciation for its support to the Fashion Industry.

He was received by the GMD/CEO (Designate), Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu and Executive Director, Mr. Dennis Olisa.

The GMD/CEO (Designate) congratulated the organizers of the show (Thisday Arise Team) for putting together an outstanding show and commended the designer for a comprehensive show of talent and creativity.

He announced that Zenith Bank is proud to be part of the partnership and willing to offer credit facilities and business advisory services to further grow the creative industry.

He assured that the partnership will continue and advised that creative entrepreneurs can kindly contact Lanre Oladimeji/Group Head, Retail Banking on his Mobile Number; 07040000336 or Email Address: [email protected] to complete all necessary documentation to enjoy our services.