Nigeria’s finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, has been elected chairperson of the board of the African Export-Import Bank.
Mrs Adeosun was elected during the annual general meeting of Afreximbank in Abuja.
The bank, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been meeting in Abuja .
Mrs Adeosun will be succeeding the outgoing chairman of the Bank and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel. The position has a one-year tenure.
