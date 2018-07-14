Nigeria’s finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, has been elected chairperson of the board of the African Export-Import Bank.

Mrs Adeosun was elected during the annual general meeting of Afreximbank in Abuja.

The bank, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been meeting in Abuja .

Mrs Adeosun will be succeeding the outgoing chairman of the Bank and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel. The position has a one-year tenure.