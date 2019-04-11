<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, recently encouraged the Federal Government to license more private universities and academic institutions of higher learning in order to improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

Mr. Ovia made this statement while delivering his acceptance speech following his award of the honorary Doctor of Science (DSc.) honoris causa degree at the recently concluded University of Lagos 50th Convocation Ceremony.

According to him, “the state of education in the country requires the intervention of the private sector. The Federal and State Governments cannot do it alone.” He called on the private sector “to support the improvement of education in Nigeria.”

Mr. Ovia is one of the three doctorate honourees at the above-mentioned convocation.

