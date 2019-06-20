L-R: General Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc, Urum Kalu Eke, MFR; Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director General, Budget Office for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ben Akabueze; Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CON; Regional Senior Partner, West Market Area for PwC, Uyi Akpata and Partner/Experience Centre & Innovation Leader for PwC Nigeria, Femi Osinubi during the ribbon-cutting by Jim Ovia as Chairman of the occasion at the launch of the PwC Experience Centre yesterday at the CCP Place, Victoria Island, Lagos
According to Zenith Bank Founder/Chairman, Jim Ovia, businesses stand a chance to triple growth rate and earnings through innovation and technology. The options are to “innovate and transform or die”, he said. It is the technology age and businesses operating out of Africa should continually adopt technology to experience exponential scale in their business development.

He made this statement while chairing the launch of the PwC Experience Centre. Mr. Ovia added that the Experience Centre is a forward thinking way to disrupt the over $1tn consultancy service industry yet to be digitised. Therefore, the Experience Centre is an effective move towards expanding PwC’s innovative solution services across West Africa.

