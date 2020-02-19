<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The appetite of investors to take up Federal Government Bond has remained unabated, as they staked a total of N458.2 billion for the N140 billion bond put on offer by the Debt Management Office (DMO), yesterday.

The auction exercise was also characterised by a reduction in the allotment rates at between 8. 7500% to 12.15 %, an indication that is was becoming cheaper for the federal government to raise funds at the capital market.

According to the result of the February 2020 FGN Bond Auction by DMO was the maintenance of the consistent oversubscription outlook at the bond auction.

The DMO offered N140.00 Billion across three (3) Instruments to investors at the Auction (5-Year tenor: N45.00 billion 10-Year tenor: N45.00 and 30-Year tenor: N50.00 billion).

The Office said that subscriptions received through Competitive Bids for the three instruments were N398.20 billion, indicating a total subscription level of 284.43%.





Non-Competitive bid for the sum of N60 billion was also received, making the total subscriptions from Competitive and Non-competitive bid to the sum of N458.20 billion.

A breakdown of the Competitive subscriptions shows that the sum of N78.43 billion or 174.30% was received for the 5-year Bond; the sum N95.70 billion or 212.67% for the 10-year Bond and the sum of N224.07 billion or 223.15% for the 30-year Bond.

Successful bids were allotted at the rate of 8.7500% for the 5-Year, 10.7000% for the 10-Year and 12.15% for the 30-Year Bond, which indicated a decline from the allotment rates of 9.8500%, 11.1250% and 12.5600% for the 5-Year, 10-Year and 30-Year Bonds, respectively, at the January 2020 FGN Bond Auction.

The total amount allotted for Competitive Bids was N100.00 billion across the three tenors, while a total sum of N60.00 Billion was allotted through Non-Competitive Bid for the 5-year and 10-year tenors, at same rates with the Competitive Bids, which made the total allotment from Competitive and Non-Competitive bids to N160.00 billion.