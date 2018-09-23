Shareholders and financial experts have expressed mixed reactions over the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to revoke the licence of Skye Bank.

The stakeholders expressed their views in separate interviews with our correspondent in Lagos, while reacting to the revocation of the licence of Skye Bank by the apex bank.

Sheriffdeen Tella of the Economics Department, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, commended the decision of the apex bank.

Tella said the CBN had helped Skye Bank shareholders by making the announcement at the close of banking hour for the week.

According to him, the announcement at the close of the week prevented an immediate run on the bank, and that announcement of a buyer was also helpful and would prevent a run on the bank in the coming week.

“There is no time that can be regarded as good for this kind of action but action must be taken whenever it becomes inevitable. Such actions are capable of dousing tension that normally follows sudden closure of banks,” Tella said.

He said the shareholders had not really benefited from the bank because they had not received dividend on their investment for a long time. “In other climes where shareholders are active investors, they would have sold their shares to minimise losses.

“But in Nigeria, majority hold on to their shares even when it is apparent the business is sliding down,” Tella added.

He, however, said the impact on the economy and the banking sector in particular, may not be serious, unless another bank ran into trouble within three to six months.

Garba Kurfi, the Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Ltd, said the decision of the apex bank as a regulator could not be faulted.

Kurfi said the development should serve as a lesson to both the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, to put their house in order.

He noted that SEC and NSE should be more active going forward by ensuring suspension of trading on the shares of any bank taken over by CBN to avoid making mockery of the capital market.

He said Skye Bank shares traded on the exchange on Sept. 21 and made some gains only for the licence to be revoked the same day.

“CBN has been demonstrating several times that it has no regards for shareholders but only depositors and as at today, the only loser in the bank are the shareholders,” Kurfi said.

He said the shareholders should learn from past experience by exiting any bank taken over by the CBN to avoid regrets.