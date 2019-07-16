<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The insurance industry has paid tribute to Chief Dipo Bailey, Prof. Funmi Adeyemi and Mrs. Elizabeth Uju Ndubisi-Chukwu, all professionals who passed on recently.

At a memorial service in honour of the deceased professionals, President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, Mr. Eddie Efekoha said that it is the prayer of industry members that Almighty God will give the families and the insurance industry in Nigeria and Africa the fortitude to bear these losses.

Efekoha said that Bailey, an iconic insurance practitioner and former Commissioner for Insurance was an astute professional and administrator of purpose.

He said, “An administrator of note, late Bailey was quite detailed and belonged to the school of administrators who instilled discipline in their subordinates in all ramifications.”

Efekoha also said that late Adeyemi was a past Director General of the Nigeria Insurers Association who contributed in no small measure to the development of the insurance industry through his legal expertise following the examples of people like Chief Joseph Irukwu, SAN.

“He was also the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser of National Insurance Corporation and was part of the pioneering team that took NICON to a great height. He will surely be missed for his contribution to the industry,” Efekoha said.

For Ndubisi-Chukwu, Efekoha said that her death which occurred in far-away South Africa whilst attending the just concluded AIO conference in Johannesburg was too sudden and shocking and it took all unaware.

He said, “To make the matter worse, the cause of her death has been linked to unnatural cause by strangulation. We have since written officially to the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and the organizers of the conference AIO/Institute of Insurance in South Africa to assist in getting to the bottom of this. The Nigerian High Commission has in turn confirmed working with the South African Police authorities to unravel the cause of death.

As the Institute work with the family of Mrs Ndubisi-Chukwu and others to unravel the cause of her death we enjoin all parties concerned to exercise patience and avoid making statement that will prejudice official investigations. While the cause of her death has generated a lot of controversies in the public space, we want to reiterate that we are committed as an institution to unravel the cause of her death”