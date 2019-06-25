<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of Abuja Chapter of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Prof. Uche Uwaleke, has commended the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, for his commitment to funding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Uwaleke made the commendation in Abuja on Tuesday while reacting to the policy road map reeled out by Emefiele for next five years.

According to the report, Uwaleke, a Professor of Finance and Capital Market in Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said two of the five visions of the governor focused on his plan to address the problem of access to finance by MSMEs, adding that more people would be employed when operators of MSMEs had access to credit.

“The focus of the bank to fund MSMEs is a good one and it is worthy of commendation.

“For instance, lending money to agriculture is enough to bring down inflation rate. If agriculture gets more money, food prices will come down.

“Easy access to credit will also help to address problem of unemployment in the country.

“I am happy that the CBN Governor is thinking towards that because even recently, when he talked about his monetary policy, Emefiele said it is going towards pro-growth.

“Pro-Growth means a policy that will be geared towards lower interest rate so that MSMEs can have access to credit.

“And, when that happens, the productivity level will increase and more people will be engaged.

“Easy access to credit through pro-growth policy will help to reduce unemployment which is the major challenge the economy has now” he explained.

Uwaleke lauded Emefiele for many of his policies, which he said, had helped to stabilise the economy.