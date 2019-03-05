



The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday in Abuja said that his tenure will end in June, 2019.

Emefiele who stated this while responding to questions surrounding his ‘sack’ from office, said “at least you can see me, I am doing my work, my tenure expires in June and at least let’s continue.”

He noted that even if he leaves at the end of his first tenure “the intervention programmes of the CBN has been on since 1978 and it has moved from one governor to another I am very optimistic that even if another governor comes, no right thinking person will abandon an initiative that is laudable and that is meant to create jobs for the good of our country.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday dismissed claims that the CBN governor has been sacked.

Responding to inquiries from newsmen Tuesday, the Director Corporate Communications of the CBN Mr. Isaac Okorafor told newsmen that “the governor is in his office working.”

Another official of the CBN also told newsmen that “there is nothing like that, the governor is here, his tenure expires in June.”

An online media had reported on Monday afternoon that the CBN governor has been sacked by the presidency and given two weeks to clear his table and “handover to an unnamed successor.”

President of National Cotton Association of Nigeria Mr. Anibe Achimugu at the textile stakeholders meeting in Abuja told the CBN governor that “we give God the glory that you are sitting here today. You have done well; we are praying that even with our own intervention, that you will do a lot more by the grace of God.”