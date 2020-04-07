Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe may also need to offer special drawing rights - a form of foreign exchange reserves managed by the International Monetary Fund - to shield Africa from commercial debt defaults

China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana’s finance minister said.


Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe may also need to offer special drawing rights – a form of foreign exchange reserves managed by the International Monetary Fund – to shield Africa from commercial debt defaults.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories