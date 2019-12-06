<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has created electronic tax services, (e-tax services) to improve transparency and speed in tax administration.

FIRS Executive Chairman Tunde Fowler disclosed this at the third annual conference of the Nigeria Tax Researcher Network (NTRN) in Abuja, with the theme, ‘Revenue Challenges Online and Offline, Bridging the Digital divide in an Analogue Economy’.

He said the e-service has contributed to the success recorded in the last two years amidst an economy characterised by the effect and aftermath of recession.

Fowler named the services as: “e-Registration for registration of new taxpayers. e-Stamp Duty for payment of stamp duties on qualifying documents. e-Tax Payment for payment of all taxes of the Federal Government using Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Remita or Interswitch.

Others are, “e-Receipt for receiving and verifying e-receipts generated for taxes paid through the new e-TaxPayment. e-Filing which enables taxpayers file their tax returns through an Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS). e-TCC platform which enable taxpayers apply for, receive and verify authenticity of their electronic tax clearance certificates (e-TCC)