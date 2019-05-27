<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), is set to issue a second Green Bond up to N15 billion following the successful debut Green Bond Issuance of N10.69 billion in December 2017 – by which Nigeria became the first African country to issue a Green Bond.

A statement from the Debt Management Office (DMO), said to ensure the success of the Series II Green Bond (“the Offer”), the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Environment and the Debt Management Office (“DMO”) would engage investors at respective Roadshows in Lagos and Abuja on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Series II Green Bond issuance is a further demonstration of the FGN’s commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 20% (unconditionally) by 2030, as outlined under the Paris Agreement signed on September 21, 2016.

“Through the Offer, the FGN seeks to raise N15 billion to finance projects with green credentials. These eligible green projects can be classified under three (3) themes within the green bond framework, namely: renewable energy, afforestation, and transportation”, it added.

Moody’s Investors Service has assigned a GB1 (Excellent) Green Bond Assessment to the Offer. The DMO is working with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Capital Assets Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited as Financial Advisers/Issuing Houses to the Offer.