The Federal Government, in collaboration with Abuja Enterprises Agency (AEA), has succeeded in financing 15, 000 Micro-small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Abuja.

They have also promised to sustain the recent grant of N20, 000 to each of the 223 market businesswomen in the territory.

The Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said the efforts are in line with government’s agenda to boost the sector, and that the interventions have also created 12,517 jobs from 2015 to date.

Osinbajo stated this, yesterday, while commissioning the Federal Capital Territory MSME ‘One Stop Shop’ in Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, Osinbajo said the initiative was designed to further facilitate the synergy between the MSMEs and Business Support and Regulatory bodies, thereby eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks facing MEMEs in the country.

The Managing Director, Abuja Enterprises Agency (AEA), Muhammad Tukur Arabi, said over 8,500 businesses are being sensitised on regulatory issues, government support programmes and projects, stressing that the MSMEs have been afforded opportunity to directly interact with Business Regulatory and support institutions.