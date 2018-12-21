Mohammed Magaji, the National Publicity Secretary, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government to recapitalise the Bank of Agriculture for effective farming activities in the country.

Magaji made the call on Thursday during the AFAN annual North East Zonal Conference in Damaturu, Yobe State.

“May I take this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to hasten the recapitalisation of the BOA so that it will serve farmers effectively.

“BOA is farmers’ bank spread all over the country with sufficient and well trained manpower and easily accessible to farmers.”

Magaji further urged the Federal Government to purchase grains from farmers at a reasonable price and also to bring out policy to guarantee minimum price of commodities before the onset of rainy season.

“This will give farmers the opportunity to choose the types of crops and number of hectares they will cultivate,” he added.

Magaji had earlier highlighted some of objectives of AFAN, saying it was meant to assess the level of performance of each state in terms of support to farmers, credit facilities and provision of inputs among others.