Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the headquarters of Standard Chartered Bank in Lagos on Friday.

A source at the bank confirmed this to newsmen, saying some customers were escorted out of the premises of the bank located at Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, during the operation.

Olasupo Shasore, former commissioner for justice in Lagos, said EFCC operatives were at the bank to arrest Bola Adesola, managing director of the bank.

Shasore announced this in tweets, saying the private sector “is under siege”.

“Armed agents to arrest MD of international Bank for commercial dispute @SCB HQ Victoria Island happening now private sector under siege,” he tweeted.

But Wilson Uwajaren, spokesman of the EFCC, said Adesola was not arrested.

“I don’t think people should be dwelling on speculations, because nothing of that sort happened,” he said, refusing to comment on what prompted the raid.

Shasore, who is also a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), later tweeted that the bank MD was not arrested.

“Yes I have confirmed she wasn’t arrested,” he replied a Twitter user.

Commenting on the operation, Standard Chartered Bank said there was no basis for entering into its premises.

“We can confirm that law enforcement officials entered our head office building on 14th September 2018,” the bank said in a statement.

“We are clear there was no basis for this entry, and the law enforcement officials left the building shortly afterwards.”

On August 29, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicted Standard Chartered alongside three other banks for allegedly issuing irregular certificates of capital importation (CCIs) on behalf of some offshore investors of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited.

The bank received the highest fine of N2.4 billion but the bank defended its action, saying it did not commit any offence.

Dayo Aderugbo, head, corporate affairs, brand and marketing, Standard Chartered Bank, said the institution did not enter into any illegal deal with MTN.