The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday expressed concern over what it called the errant use of Point of Sale (POS) machines in the country.

Zonal Head of the commission, Johnson Babalola, disclosed this in an interactive meeting with regional Bank Managers at the EFCC Zonal office in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Babalola who represented the EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu warned Banks to ensure proper monitoring and strict compliance by those they give POS machines to.

He said the EFCC was having serious challenges with the Banks giving POS machines to individuals with questionable characters and without proper documentation, adding that for Banks to assist the EFCC in their work, some POS machines would have to be withdrawn from the individuals.

On the issue of Post-No-Debit (temporary freezing of account), the zonal Head of Operations, pointed out that some Banks refused to follow the PND order and still pay out money from such accounts.

He warned that such will no longer be tolerated as culprits will be made liable.

He maintained that some staff of banks were in the habit of notifying customers whose accounts were placed on Post-No-Debit, that this is aiding and abetting crime and obstruction of justice, rather than assist the Commission as stipulated by law.

Babalola in a statement by the commission’s Head of Public Affairs in the state, Mrs Nwanyinwa Okeanu, urged banks to always respond on time to the letters of investigations sent to them by the Commission as their response helps in the speedy dispensation of cases.

He also appealed to bankers to always report any suspicious transactions as required by law.

Mr Babalola urged the Bankers to continue to give the EFCC their maximum cooperation in ensuring a corrupt free society.