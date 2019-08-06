<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed Nana Araba Abban as Group Head, Consumer Banking with immediate effect.

A statement from the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, on Tuesday, said Nana will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

A Chartered Accountant (FCCA) with over 25 years experience in the Financial Services industry, Nana had, before joining Ecobank, held several senior positions with Standard Chartered Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland, amongst others in Product Portfolio Management, Product Accounting and Banking Operations.

The statement, signed by the Group Head, Corporate Communications at ETI, Adenike Laoye, added that during her career at Ecobank, Nana has held several senior positions, including Group Head of Direct Banking, Head of Client Engagement and Senior Group Manager for Personal Banking.

Commenting on Nana’s appointment, ETI’s Chief Executive Officer, Ade Ayeyemi, said: “We are happy to confirm Nana as Group Head, Consumer Banking. She has extensive experience in the consumer banking space in various areas.

“Nana, who has been a senior member of the Consumer Banking team in the Group for some time, will further grow our consumer business in line with our digital transformation agenda building on the successes we have had in the past. I convey hearty congratulations to Nana on this appointment.

“We are particularly pleased at the effectiveness of our succession planning as we have been able to fill vacancies from within the Bank. We will continue to grow our talent pool.”

“Nana Araba Abban holds an MBA, in Business in Emerging Markets from the University of Liverpool and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Statistics from Queen Mary & Westfield College, University of London, UK.

“She is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Nana Araba Abban, the new Group Consumer Banking Head had been acting in that capacity prior to now, alongside her previous role of Group Head, Direct Banking.” the statement further read.