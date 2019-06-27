<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The N100 billion Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) June bond auctioned on Wednesday by the Debt Management Office (DMO) was oversubscribed by N60 billion, showing a high level of demand by investors.

The DMO in a statement said it offered three instruments totalling N100 billion to the investing public at the Auction with five, 10 and 30-year tenors.

According to the office, subscriptions for the three instruments from competitive bids were slightly above N160 billion, indicating an oversubscription of 60%.

It said: “Investors’ appetite for longer-tenured instruments remained strong, with the 30-year bond oversubscribed by 100%. The 10-year Bond was also oversubscribed by over 50%, while the five-year tenor was 31% oversubscribed.

“Allotments were made to successful Bidders at 14.3% for the five-year, 14.5% for the 10-year and 14.68% for the 30-year Bonds. Total allotments from the competitive offer was N96.84 billion”, it explained.

The DMO added that in addition, an allotment of N13.50 billion was made on a non-competitive basis for the 10-year bond, also at the rate of 14.5%.