The Debt Management Office on Wednesday said that FGN Bonds offered to investors for the month of March was oversubscribed by N140bn.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the DMO said it offered N100bn bonds but received a subscription of N240.6bn.

The DMO said, “The FGN Bond auction for March 2019 conducted on Wednesday at which N100bn bonds were offered was oversubscribed just as in the auctions for January and February.

“We offered three instruments at the auction for three, seven and 10-year tenors and subscriptions for the three instruments was in excess of N148bn for competitive bids. Non-competitive bids valued at N92.6bn were also received, taking the total subscriptions across the three tenors to over N240.6bn.”

It added, “The trend of investors’ preference for the longer tenured instrument continued, with the 10-year bond significantly oversubscribed with a bid-to-cover ratio above five.”

“Allotments were made to successful bidders at the rates of 13.5 per cent for the five-year, 13.5 per cent for the seven-year and 13.5 per cent for the 10-year bonds, which are considerably lower than the allotment rates for the February 2019 auction.”

The DMO said that total amount allotted to both competitive and non-competitive bids for the three instruments was N121.95bn.