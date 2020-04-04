<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has so far realised N19.4 billion to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The update of the contribution was made known in a document released by Mr Isaac Okorafor, Director, Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja on Friday.

Okorafor disclosed that Wacot Rice Limited, Tolaram Africa Enterprises and Bank of Industry made donations of N500 miillion each.

He said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, among other donors gave N50 million to the relief fund.

Newsmen report that CBN and Aliko Dangote were the highest contributors of two billion naira each.

Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated one billion naira each to the relief fund and Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd made N500 million donation.





It will also be reports that Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Limited contributed N200 million among others.

Newsmen report that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says as at April 3, there were the 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria.

The NCDC also said that till date, 210 cases have been confirmed, 25 cases have been discharged and four deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

The centre said of the 26 new cases reported on April 3, 11 are in Lagos, eight are in Osun, three are in FCT, three are in Edo and one in Ondo.