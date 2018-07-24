The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) is set to appoint Mr. Eddie Efekoha as its new president in Lagos.

Chairman, Investiture Planning Committee, CIIN, Mr. Sunny Adeda, who stated this at the institute’s secretariat in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, at the weekend, noted that activities are in top gear for the investiture of its 49th president on Tuesday.

The Institute, he said, prides itself as having a robust succession plan which has continued to ensure a seamless and rancor-free transition from one president to another, adding that, any potential candidate to the office of the president is expected to have moved through the leadership ladder without blemish.

According to him, “the journey to the Institute’s presidency engenders commitment, hard work and consistent membership of the governing council. Continuous membership is essential, but not adequate to make anybody the President of the Institute. We ensure that such persons must be fit and proper and possess outstanding qualities as well as an uninhibited zest to serve selflessly.”

Stating that the election of Eddie Efekoha as the president of the Institute by the governing council is an attestation to the fact that he has the outstanding qualities required of anybody to become the president of the Institute, he stressed that, as part of the investiture ceremony, a golf tournament has been put together by the golfer friends of Eddie Efekoha.

The special golf event, he said, will hold on July, 28th 2018 at the Ikeja Golf Club, while about 150 golfers from various clubs will be teeing-off in the morning to celebrate the new President of our Institute, even as there would be a closing dinner on the same day after the golf tournament. This event, according to him, is aimed at bridging the gap between Insurance Practitioners and the Consumers of Insurance.

Efekoha, who is to be invested as the new CIIN president, started his professional career in Insurance at Hogg Robinson Nigeria as a senior officer in 1986, worked with Glanvill Enthoven and Co. (Nig) between 1988 and 1997. He became the Managing Director of Fountain Insurance Brokers in 1997 and remained in that position until 2003 when he joined Consolidated Risk Insurers as the executive vice chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Today, he is the managing director/chief executive officer of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, a position he assumed in 2007. He is also the immediate past president of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

Eddie Efekoha has served the Institute in various capacities since becoming a member in 1988. He was at various times the Deputy President of the Institute, Governing Council Member since 2005, Treasurer of the Institute, Chairman Education Committee, Deputy Chairman, Membership Committee, Member, Merit Award Committee and Chairman, Board of College of Insurance and Financial Management.