<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has summoned all authorised currency dealers for a meeting to discuss development in the foreign exchange market.

The invitation was contained in a circular released and signed by the bank’s Director, Trade and Exchange, Mr Ahmed Umar, in Abuja on Friday.

It explained that the meeting would engage the participants on development so far in foreign exchange market with a view to proffer solutions or to chart a way forward.

According to the circular, the meeting will be held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, July 4.

Newsmen reports that apart from authorised currency dealers, the representatives of Nigeria Customs Service were also expected at the meeting.

Other participants are representatives of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and those of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).