The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has organised an awareness programme tagged ‘Promoting Financial and Economic Development’ to enlighten the public on new initiatives and customer’s rights over their banks.

The one-day sensitisation forum was held in Birnin Kebbi also involves farmers groups, traders associations, small and medium scale businesses, entrepreneurs and civil servants among others.

In her welcome address, the CBN controller in Kebbi State, Mrs Nana Asmau, represented by Alhaji Adamu Muhammad said the fair was the second organised by CBN in Kebbi to sensitise the public on activities of the bank and new initiatives introduced such as currency swap.

She urged participants to pay rapt attention to all issues discussed while assuring that CBN is commited to protect customers’ rights.

The CBN team leader, Aliyu Katuka Mairiga, acknowledged the role Kebbi State is playing in the production of rice in Nigeria and the effort of CBN to assist farmers through the ‘Anchor Borrowers Programme’.

“The management of CBN attaches great importance and commitment to the sensitisation programme,” he said.

He also said that the objectives of the forum also was to creat awareness on CBN activities and how citizens can take advantage of opportunities available, boost small scale businesses as well as other initiatives introduced towards economic development.