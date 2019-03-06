



The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to raise a total of N1.006tn from the debt market in the second quarter of 2019.

This was disclosed by the bank in a data on the Nigerian treasury bills issue programme for second quarter 2019 on its website on Tuesday.

According to the data, the CBN will raise N503.16bn from rollover programmes with a maturity period ranging from one to three years

As part of its roles to raise funds for the Federal Government, the CBN sells treasury bills twice a month.

The bank issues treasury bills regularly as a control measure to help banks mop up excess liquidity and control the money supply.