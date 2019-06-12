<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Central Bank of Nigeria signaled it will allow the naira to weaken past its official rate as it gradually unwinds its regime of multiple exchange rates, data on its website shows.

The apex bank stopped publishing the fixed naira exchange rate on its website and it now says that the rate will be “market-determined.’’ The central bank used to have an official rate as strong as N305 per dollar. That rate was used to ensure that some traders including, fuel importers, got cheap dollars.

Bloomberg report said the move toward a market-determined exchange rate will be welcomed by investors, who have long accused the government of some level of capital controls and bemoaned the system of multiple exchange rates. The CBN is in talks with other agencies to move to a single rate for the nation’s currency, Yewande Sadiku, the head of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, said last month.

“Putting that on the website means the central bank is gradually moving towards a single exchange-rate window,” Kunle Ezun, a currency analyst at Ecobank transnational Inc in Lagos, said by phone. “It is making the exchange rate more liquid to attract more inflows.”