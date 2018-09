The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14%.

Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, made the announcement on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja.

He also disclosed that the Cash Reserve Ratio is at 22.5 %, Liquidity Ratio at 30% Asymmetric Corridor at +200 and -500 basis point.