



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied report making the rounds that Godwin Emefiele has been removed as Governor of the Central bank by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response to enquiries, the CBN said the rumoured removal of Emefiele is nothing but “pure lie.”

“It’s not true. It’s totally not true. I am in a meeting. It’s not true,” says CBN’s director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, while speaking to our reporter on phone yesterday. The official denial throws up controversy over Emefiele’s status as head of the apex bank.

Emefiele was appointed into the position of the CBN Governor in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan. His tenure expires in June 2019. The position is renewable for another five-year term in office.

He was brought in from Zenith Bank Plc. where he was serving as managing director of the bank.

According to the speculation meal yesterday, two people of Northern extraction including current Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability of the CBN, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, were said to have been penciled down to replace Mr. Emefiele as the CBN boss.

As at the time of filling this report last night, there was no official comment to nullify the official response on the matter.