Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has organized a sensitization fair for low income earners that are economically active on how to access the apex banks economic development initiatives designed for re-positioning entrepreneurship and agricultural production in Jigawa state.

The CBN team leader that organized the fair, Aliyu Katuka, made this while speaking with Journalists in Dutse, saying they were in the state to create awareness on the opportunities abound in the apex bank’s development initiatives.

He explained that the sensitization was also aimed at improving the decision skills of farmers and entrepreneurs on finance related matters adding that the bank was also determined to pursue policies capable of building a resilient financial system that could improve growth and development in the country.

“Our main objective of coming here is to create awareness about the CBN activities as it concerns economic development initiatives with a view of explaining the opportunities available and how every citizen can take advantage of them.

“The fair is planned to mobilize the low income but economically active people, especially, women, youth, entrepreneurs, farmers and financial service providers to come together, interact and create synergy toward enhancing access to finance, increase productivity, generate employment and create wealth.

“Some of these initiatives include, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF), Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME), Micro Finance Policy and Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS).”