<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Ahmed Bello Umar as the new Director, Currency Operations.

The appointment took effect Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Umar succeeds Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, who bowed out same day having reached the statutory retirement age.

A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor said Umar, until his redeployment, was the Director, Trade and Exchange.

Born on July 10, 1963, Umar joined the services of the CBN in May 1989.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987.

Umar is certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC).

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Institute of Internal Auditors of Nigeria (Associate-AIIAN), the Information System and Control Association (ISACA) and the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).