The Central Bank of Nigeria has called on the fiscal authorities to ensure sustained implementation of the 2018 budget.

The apex bank, in a communiqué after the monetary policy committee meeting for September, said the essence of the precautionary mechanism is to relieve the supply side growth constraints, as well as address the flooding problem which has become perennial, on a permanent basis.

The Committee noted the decrease in external reserves to US$44billion on September 2018 from US$45 billion at the end-July, while total foreign exchange inflow through the economy fell by 38.34 per cent to US$6.00 billion in July from US$9.73 billion in June 2018.

After thorough deliberation, they believe that accruals to external reserves should strengthen in the last quarter of 2018, with crude oil price remaining above the budget benchmark price of US$51.00 per barrel and oil production increasing to 2.3 million barrels per day.

Banks credit to the private sector grew marginally by 0.81 per cent in August 2018. This was from a contraction of 0.13 per cent which it reported the previous month, annualized to 1.21 per cent, against the annual benchmark of 5.64 per cent. Despite the under-performance of key monetary aggregates, headline inflation inched up to 11.23 per cent in August, from 11.14 per cent in July.

The rise in headline inflation according to the MPC was from food, while core inflation declined, indicating that supply side factors were driving the price increase.

The MPC noted that the near-term upside risks to inflation remained the dissipation of the base effect, expected 2019 election-related spending, continued herdsmen attack on farmers and the current episodes of flooding which has destroyed crops and would affect food supply and prices.

Consequently, they expressed concern over the decline in major capital market indices, as the All-Share Index decreased by 14.99 per cent to 32,540.17 on September 21, 2018 from 38,278.55 at end-June.

The Market Capitalization also decreased by 14.33 per cent to N11.38 trillion on September 2018, from N13.87 trillion at end-June 2018.

The development was due largely to sustained profit-taking by portfolio investors and capital reversals as foreign yields become increasingly more attractive.